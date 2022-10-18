‘Could be in for a relegation battle’ – Blackpool v Hull City prediction: The72

Blackpool welcome Hull City to the Fylde coast on Wednesday evening.

Michael Appleton’s side will likely still be recovering from a barnstorming finish to last Saturday’s fixture at Bramall Lane.

A 98th-minute equaliser from Sheffield United’s Oli Norwood deprived the Seasiders of claiming all three points, who ended the afternoon with just eight men after a flurry of late red cards.

However, Blackpool’s spirited display ensured they avoided defeat on a third consecutive occasion – only the second time the club have managed this feat in the 2022/23 campaign to press.

Despite an extremely challenging period, Hull City could leapfrog their opponents with victory in Lancashire on Wednesday night, although recent form suggests this could be a tall order.

The Tigers have procured just one win in their last eight Championship fixtures, dispatching Wigan Athletic in interim boss Andy Dawson’s second game in charge.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City was Dawson’s third loss of his short tenure so far and with a poor scoring return combined with an even worse defensive record, the Tigers look in need of a breath of fresh air.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

Ryan Murray

”Blackpool aren’t exactly flying high at the moment, but an October which has seen away draws at Sunderland and Sheffield United, alongside an impressive victory over Watford, offers plenty of hope for the Tangerines. Nevertheless, suspensions may play havoc with Appleton’s team selection this midweek.

“Hull City’s catastrophic run of defeats was at least halted by Dawson at the beginning of the month, but a sequence of two 2-0 defeats to Huddersfield Town and then Birmingham City last weekend suggests long-term issues are far from resolved.

“Therefore, I fancy Blackpool to run out reasonably comfortable winners here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Hull City

James Ray

“Neither side come into this game in the richest vein of form, but Blackpool are certainly faring better than the Tigers.

“They are unbeaten in three but need to start getting some wins under their belt if they’re to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. This clash provides them with a great chance to do that, and I’ll back them to get the win.

“Hull City are in a bad way at the moment and in their current state, they could be in for a relegation battle.

“The new boss needs to come in soon and get them moving in the right direction quickly. If not, it could spell disaster.

“I’m backing Appleton’s side to send the Tigers back to Humberside with nothing.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Hull City