Bristol Rovers near eye-catching swoop for 33-year-old free agent

Bristol Rovers are closing in on a deal to bring winger Scott Sinclair back to the club on a free transfer, a report from Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers saw Sinclair come through their ranks and make his senior debut for the club at the age of just 15.

He left soon after to join Premier League giants Chelsea and has since embarked on a successful career, impressing in the Premier League, Championship and north of the border in the Scottish Premiership.

Now though, Sinclair is a free agent after his Preston North End deal expired in the summer and he could be on his way back to the Memorial Stadium.

Bristol Live writes that 33-year-old Sinclair is keen on extending his career despite remaining without a club with a few months. It is added that initial talks stalled after starting last month but a deal is now ‘back on’.

Sinclair has already spent time training with the Gas, so it will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up.

Plenty to offer still?

At his best, Sinclair proved to be a terror for defenders, especially during stays with Swansea City and Celtic.

The Bath-born winger will be hoping he’s still got plenty to offer too, providing a return to Bristol Rovers goes through. His addition will be a welcome one too, with Joey Barton’s options out wide pretty limited this season.

The losses of loan aces Elliot Anderson and Luke Thomas combined with Sam Nicholson’s departure means Sinclair is a much-needed reinforcement out wide, so it will be hoped he can have a big impact upon his return to the club.