Bolton Wanderers man’s position emerges amid links with vacant Doncaster Rovers job

Bolton Wanderers assistant manager Sam Hird is happy with the League One club amid links with the Doncaster Rovers job, it has been reported.

Bolton Wanderers no.2 Hird stepped into the dugout in the summer of 2021 after calling it a day on his playing career.

The former Leeds United and Chesterfield man become Ian Evatt’s assistant after playing under his management at Barrow and has remained in the role since, helping his former manager in a new capacity at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Another one of Hird’s former clubs, Doncaster Rovers, are now without a boss though.

The Doncaster Free Press states that Hird is one to have been linked with the vacant post at the Keepmoat Stadium. However, the report also clarifies the 35-year-old’s position on the rumours amid the links.

They state that Hird is happy in his current position at Bolton Wanderers, seemingly playing down the chances of a switch.

Graham Coughlan and David Artell are mentioned as two contenders for the Doncaster Rovers job.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Best for all?

Doncaster Rovers fans are calling for the appointment of someone who doesn’t have any previous links to the club, so Hird might not have been a name that would please many given that he played over 150 times for his hometown team.

From a Bolton Wanderers point of view, keeping Hird will be important too. He’s a key part of Evatt’s coaching team and with a promotion push the ambition for the Trotters, losing the no.2 would be a big blow midway through the season.

A stay also allows Hird to pick up more experience in the dugout before making a step up to senior management.

It remains to be seen if that awaits him in the future, but with Hird happy at Wanderers, it seems unlikely to be coming imminently with Doncaster Rovers.