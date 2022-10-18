Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland with defender set to miss out

Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers see former boss Tony Mowbray return to Ewood Park tonight, with the 58-year-old now in charge of Sunderland.

His side sit in 9th place ahead of tonight compared to rovers in 5th, with both teams winning last weekend.

Blackburn have the third best home record in the league having taken 15 points from their opening seven home fixtures of the season.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Jon Dahl Tomasson doesn’t have too many injuries to contend with at the moment, but the Dane has revealed ahead of tonight that Daniel Ayala will be missing.

Elsewhere, Lewis Travis will be unavailable through suspension.

Sam Barnes remains a long-term absentee for Rovers.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

S. Wharton

Hyam

Phillips

Brittain

Morton

Travis

Dolan

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

Tomasson has some good names to call upon should he fancy some rotational changes, but after Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough it seems like a largely unchanged side is expected.

Tyrhys Dolan could easily come back into the starting line up after starting on the bench on Saturday.

Ryan Hedges is another name who could be called upon, but it seems like Callum Brittain is Tomasson’s first-choice right wing-back.

Blackburn Rovers have three more games on their agenda this month and so rotation will be key for Tomasson.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.