‘At the moment…’ – QPR boss Mick Beale speaks out on links to Rangers and Wolves

QPR boss Mick Beale says the club hasn’t had any contact about his availability amid links to both Rangers and Wolves.

QPR appointed Beale in the summer and he’s since enjoyed a strong start to life in west London.

His side currently sit in 4th place of the table but over the weekend, separate reports linked him with both Rangers and Wolves.

Speaking to Evening Standard on those reports, Beale:

“There has been a bit of noise but I had a really honest face-to-face conversation with Les Ferdinand yesterday.

“The club’s not had contact, I’ve not had direct contact either

“At the moment, it’s my first job, I could not be happier with how things are going, with the owners, the staff, the players.”

Beale has previously held coaching roles with the likes of Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa.

His appointment at QPR certainly came with its risks, but the gamble is so far paying off for the R’s who look like promotion contenders in the Championship this season.

Beale continued:

“I want there to be noise about QPR, I want there to be noise about our best players, I want there to be noise about myself and the management team – and it is a team, it’s not my show, it’s everybody here. I want there to be noise because I want us to be doing well, that’s my job.

“What I don’t want is the outside noise to break anything we’ve got inside because what we’ve got inside and what we’re building is something that really excites me. My focus is on that.”

Beale was appointed on a three-year contract in the summer. Wolves remain managerless following the sacking of Bruno Lage at the start of the month whilst Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been coming under pressure in recent weeks.

Alan Nixon and The Sun first revealed Beale’s links to Rangers. They came after another disappointing showing in the Champions League which left a number of Rangers fans online angry, and given Beale’s previous ties to the club, it makes for a realistic story.

And the links to Wolves follows shortly after – whilst they seem more genuine given the fact that Wolves are without a manager, it still seems like a stretch.

Beale hasn’t completely put the rumours to bed, but he seems fully focused and committed to QPR for the time being.

His side are back in action against Cardiff City tomorrow night.