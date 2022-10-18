18-year-old returns to Chelsea after recent Stoke City trial

Stoke City’s recent trialist Prince Adegoke has returned to Chelsea after complaining of chest pain but has been given the all clear and is now back in training, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Stoke City were reported to have brought goalkeeper Adegoke in on trial earlier this month.

The Potters were said to be casting their eyes over the 18-year-old shot-stopper with a view to a possible move for the Chelsea talent. However, an update has now emerged regarding Adegoke’s trial with the Championship club.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that the youngster is now back with his parent club following the early conclusion of his trial.

His time with Stoke City was cut short after complaining of pains in his chest, they report. It is added that since returning to the Londoners, Adegoke has been given the all clear by the club’s medical team and has now returned to full training with Chelsea’s academy.

What now?

With Adegoke deemed fit and now back in training with Chelsea, it remains to be seen if his situation with Stoke City develops any further.

He only made one appearance for the Potters’ U21s, playing in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City’s youngsters.

After clarity on his chest pains, it will be interesting to see if Stoke City hope to take another look at the 18-year-old or if they felt they saw enough of him in his short trial with the club to make a decision on any future move.

Adegoke’s deal with Chelsea is up at the end of this season, as per Transfermarkt, and he’s yet to make a debut in first-team football, so a change of scenery in the near future could be beneficial for his development.