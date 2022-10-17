West Brom managerial latest: New name on Baggies’ radar + out-of-work boss allegedly spotted at Reading game

West Brom’s managerial search rumbles on after the club’s sacking of Steve Bruce last week.

In the time since, a number of names have been linked with the West Brom job, and a number of those have already quashed rumours linking them with a move to The Hawthorns.

Names like Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, Swansea City boss Russell Martin, Millwall boss Gary Rowett, and Roy Keane, have all played down their links to The Hawthorns.

Over the weekend though, a new name in Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher emerged as a contender for the Baggies job.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that the Baggie are considering a move for Schumacher, whose Plymouth Argyle side currently sit in 1st place of the League One table.

Last month though, Schumacher was linked with the Huddersfield Town job, and at the time he said he had no interest in leaving the south coast club anytime soon.

West Brom won 2-0 away at Reading on Saturday. Caretaker boss Richard Beale was backed by club legends James Morrison and Chris Brunt in the dugout, and they steered the Baggies to their first win in eight Championship fixtures.

And at the game in Berkshire, it was alleged that former Burnley boss Sean Dyche was in attendance.

The popular West Brom podcast ‘The Liquidator Podcast’ made the claim on Twitter, saying:

Sean Dyche at the game – doesn't mean anything of course. He loves watching Reading #REAWBA #WBA — TheLiquidatorPodcast (@TheLiquidatorP1) October 15, 2022

However, there’s no photographs of Dyche at the game, and over the weekend is was suggested that Dyche is potentially watching over the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City jobs.

West Brom’s managerial search looks set to be a long one with a lot of the top managers in the Football League already in settled jobs, whilst a lot of the out-of-work managers seem to be quiet at the moment.

Someone like Carlos Corberan could still be a good fit for the Baggies, but nothing has since been said of Corberan to The Hawthorns since his initial links.

West Brom are back in action against Bristol City on Tuesday night.