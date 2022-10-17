Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s manager search as further discussions held with potential new boss

Middlesbrough have held further discussions with Michael Carrick ahead of a potential move to the Riverside, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough parted company with Chris Wilder earlier this month and have been under the interim guidance of Leo Percovich in the meantime. During his tenure, Boro have won one and lost two.

The back to back defeats at the hands of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers have seen the Teessiders drop back into the bottom three and so the hierarchy are looking to accelerate their search for a new boss, and have reportedly held further talks with Carrick.

The 41-year-old is looking to be the main man at a new club and both Middlesbrough and West Brom have had discussions with the former Manchester United and England midfielder over their vacant manager roles. However, nothing came to fruition after these previous discussions.

However, Boro look to be edging into pole position over the Baggies, with Carrick ‘back in the frame’ to be Wilder’s successor at the Riverside, with the report from The Northern Echo stating he is the ‘strong favourite’ to do so.

Middlesbrough desperately need someone new in the dugout and someone who can steady the ship and turn their season around. Percovich has been a huge voice for Middlesbrough in seasons gone by, but Carrick boasts more experience in management, albeit only slightly, and so he would be a step up.

He is a man in demand for a reason and fits the criteria that Middlesbrough are looking for. He is a young, hungry, ambitious manager who is looking to be progressive. Chairman Steve Gibson has also given plenty of former players their first taste of management and Carrick would continue that trend.

However, despite the update, there has been plenty of reports from other sites and sources claiming just the opposite, and that Carrick is not looking to get into management at this time. Therefore, it is difficult to comment on the accuracy of this update, and only time will tell.