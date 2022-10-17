Tomasson provides injury update on key Blackburn Rovers man ahead of Sunderland clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has told The Lancashire Telegraph that the club will continue to assess Ben Brereton Diaz’s injury ahead of their game against Sunderland tomorrow.

Blackburn Rovers continued their hit-and-miss form last weekend, bouncing back from defeat against Wigan Athletic with a 2-1 away win at Middlesbrough.

Late in the game, star striker Brereton Diaz was substituted with an injury, as he limped off and was replaced by Ryan Hedges in the hopes of not aggravating the injury and replacing a forward with a midfielder to help see out the victory.

Tomasson has provided an update on the Chilean international as they prepare for the visit of Sunderland at Ewood Park in midweek. He told The Lancashire Telegraph that they will assess and monitor the player, but suggested he was at full capacity in training earlier in the past few days.

“Let’s see, today he was almost flying around, but let’s see,” he said.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers won’t be able to call upon midfielder Lewis Travis who picked up a suspension at Middlesbrough on Saturday, whilst the game against the Black Cats will come too soon for the injured Daniel Ayala.

Although rather cryptic and vague, Tomasson’s statement that Brereton Diaz was ‘almost flying around’ in training suggests he is not carrying an injury or isn’t set to miss any game time at this moment.

The game against Sunderland is a big one for both sides and Blackburn Rovers will need a win and need some consistency if they are to keep pace with the top two sides in Burnley and Sheffield United.

In order to do this they will need their best players fit and available and at Tomasson’s disposal and so having Brereton Diaz in their starting eleven is imperative to helping them achieve success this week and across the season as a whole.