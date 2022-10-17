‘They could come unstuck here’ – Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Portsmouth in League One action tonight.

Charlton Athletic come into this Monday night clash with Portsmouth off the back of a vital win over Exeter City.

The Addicks hadn’t won a game since their shock thrashing of Plymouth Argyle back in mid-August but they overcome a tough challenge to defeat the Grecians 4-2 last time out. Ben Garner will be hoping that result can kick his side’s season into action after a poor season to date.

As for Portsmouth, they’re experiencing a minor blip after their strong start to the campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side are without a win in three and have lost ground on Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table. Pompey do have three games in hand though and although a victory tonight wouldn’t see them gain any places, it would keep them firmly in the early fight for automatic promotion.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“While Charlton Athletic have underwhelmed for much of this season, their home form has actually been holding strong.

“That could come in handy against a Portsmouth side who will be determined to get back to winning ways tonight. Cowley’s outfit have the chance to make some ground up on the top two after Ipswich Town’s defeat to Lincoln City.

“To prove their credentials, Pompey need to show that their previous habit of falling into extended runs without a win has been banished, and tonight is a good chance to do so. They could come unstuck here though.

“I’m going to go for a draw, although the away side could easily snatch all three points if they’re on their game.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Things have been going from bad to worse for Charlton Athletic in recent weeks, but a convincing win over Exeter City last time out should put them in good stead for this one.

“And Pompey after their strong start have become typically inconsistent. Their away form though is pretty strong, average two points on the road so far this season in League One.

“Against a Charlton side who average two points at home in the league this season though, it’s going to be difficult.

“I can only see this one ending as a draw, but I think there’ll be goals.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-2 Portsmouth