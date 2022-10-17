‘That could be their undoing’ – Stoke City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Stoke City host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Stoke City have started to piece together a couple of wins to move themselves up the Championship table.

The Potters endured a shaky start to Alex Neil’s tenure but back-to-back wins over two tough sides in Sheffield United and Preston North End look to have eased the nerves to get them back on track. They’re now up in 13th and will be looking to close the gap to the play-offs on Tuesday night.

Rotherham United are still in the early days of their own new era too, with Matt Taylor guiding the Millers to his first win in charge of the club against strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The three points ends a four-game winless streak for the Millers and keeps them in 16th as Taylor leads a new chapter at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after Paul Warne’s departure.

Now, ahead of Tuesday’s tie, a handful of our writers have revealed their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Things are looking a bit brighter for Stoke City and Alex Neil after back-to-back wins, though they’ll know that the hard work can’t stop there if they’re serious about pushing towards the play-offs this season.

“They need to start picking up some more wins at home though, and the visit of Rotherham United should provide them with a good chance to get another three points on the board.

“Taylor’s Millers will be buoyed after their weekend win but their away form has been poor this season. That could be their undoing here with the Potters starting to build up some momentum.

“It could end level, but I’m going to go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“Perhaps two of the league’s most unpredictable sides meet tomorrow night, but Stoke certainly go into this one in the better form.

“I expected them to start better under Alex Neil but it’s taken a bit of time for them to get going – back-to-back wins though speaks for itself.

“Rotherham have had a similar start to life under Matt Taylor but a weekend win over Huddersfield will give them confidence.

“Still, at the bet365 tomorrow night, I think Stoke might capitalise on the Millers’ inconsistency and claim a third-straight win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Rotherham United