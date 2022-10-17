‘That could be the difference here’ – Norwich City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Norwich City host Luton Town in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Norwich City come into their midweek clash with the Hatters in search of a first win in three Championship games.

Dean Smith’s men are experiencing a slight dip in form, losing their last two league games. Thankfully, with Sheffield United also struggling, they’ve not lost much ground on the top of the table, sitting only a point behind new leaders Burnley after losing to Watford 2-1 on Saturday night.

As for Luton Town, a run of six games undefeated has lifted them away from the lower echelons and back towards the play-off picture. Nathan Jones’ men are now in 7th after a statement win over promotion candidates QPR at the weekend.

Three points would lift the Hatters into the play-offs, so Jones and co will be hoping to continue their run here.

Now, ahead of Tuesday’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Luton Town are starting to look like the resolute outfit that earned a surprise play-off spot last season, so this is the type of game that could provide a real challenge for an out-of-form Norwich City.

“For me, this one could go either way, but I anticipate an entertaining goal-filled clash.

“Dean Smith’s side have the attacking potency to cause problems for any side this season but with Andrew Omobamidele set to be absent, I think they could be leaky at the back too. That could be the difference here.

“With that in mind, I’m backing Luton to pull off a surprise, entertaining win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-3 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“I don’t fear for Norwich City and Dean Smith. All teams go through these little dips in form and I think they’ll get back to winning ways soon enough.

“Luton though are a very good team. They’re so hard to beat and capable of beating the league’s big teams, as they showed on Saturday when they comfortably beat QPR.

“I think this will be a really exciting game and I think there’ll be goals. But I don’t think there’ll be a winner in this one with these two fairly evenly matched in terms of quality.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Luton Town