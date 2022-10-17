Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin quizzed about Tottenham Hotspur links as Brentford join transfer chase

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin says he ‘hasn’t heard’ about his links to Tottenham Hotspur, and that he’s solely focused on proceedings at the Stadium of Light.

Cirkin, 20, joined Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021.

He’s since made 46 league appearances for the Black Cats, with 37 of those coming in League One last season where he helped his side earn promotion to the Championship.

The ex-Spurs man has made nine Championship appearances this season and scored his first league goal for the club in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Recent reports (The Sun on Sunday 09.10.22) though have credited Spurs with an interest in their former player, with reports just yesterday adding Brentford to the list of Cirkin suitors.

But speaking to Sunderland Echo, Cirkin has said of the rumours:

“I haven’t heard about any of these rumours, I’ve tried to stay away from it.