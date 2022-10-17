Sunderland mainstay to miss Blackburn Rovers clash as Tony Mowbray confirms injury blow

Sunderland man Lynden Gooch will miss the midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers through a foot injury, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

Sunderland saw Gooch head off at half-time as the Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The versatile American has started all 14 Championship games so far this season and it was only the second time he hasn’t completed all 90 minutes. However, it seems he’s set for a stint on the sidelines through the blow.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Mowbray confirmed that although Gooch’s injury doesn’t look serious, he won’t feature against Blackburn Rovers.

Gooch will undergo a scan to gauge the extent of the blow and to confirm just how long he faces out. Mowbray said:

“I don’t think Lynden’s going to be available, although it’s Lynden Gooch we’re talking about, so he might well come in and say he’s feeling great.

“It’s not a really serious one, although I think he is going to get a scan today just because if he’s got discomfort, we need to make sure that it’s either nothing and something he can almost strap up and get on with, or if it is something more serious, we’ll be able to put a timescale on it.”

It is said that utility man Luke O’Nien, who moved across to right-back to cover for the injured Gooch against Wigan Athletic, will be the leading contender to start on the right-hand side of defence, prompting a reshuffle in the middle.

Fingers crossed…

Although Mowbray has the options and versatility in his ranks to cover for Gooch’s absence, it will be hoped the popular academy graduate isn’t facing all that long on the sidelines.

His transition to a more defensive role has helped Gooch become a consistent starter and enhanced his reputation among the home faithful. His experience and leadership makes him a key figure in a Sunderland side that is only back in the Championship for the first time in four years too, so it will be hoped results of his scan are promising.

In the meantime, O’Nien will likely fill in at Gooch’s spot as Sunderland bid to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday.