Richard Beale says out of favour West Brom man has ‘trained like a demon’ ahead of Bristol City clash

West Brom caretaker boss Richard Beale has told The Express and Star that defender Kyle Bartley has impressed him ahead of their game against Bristol City tomorrow.

Bartley has played just three times for the Baggies so far this season. He was an unused substitute in the first six games of the campaign, and has not been involved in the matchday squad for the last five, following a tough evening against Birmingham City last month.

In his absence, Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters have deputised and Bartley was ultimately been frozen out during the final weeks of Steve Bruce’s tenure.

However, with West Brom now having parted company with Bruce, caretaker manager Beale is giving everyone a clean slate. Although Bartley wasn’t involved in Beale’s first match in charge at the weekend, he told The Express and Star that the 31-year-old is in his thinking.