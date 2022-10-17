Richard Beale says out of favour West Brom man has ‘trained like a demon’ ahead of Bristol City clash

West Brom caretaker boss Richard Beale has told The Express and Star that defender Kyle Bartley has impressed him ahead of their game against Bristol City tomorrow.
Bartley has played just three times for the Baggies so far this season. He was an unused substitute in the first six games of the campaign, and has not been involved in the matchday squad for the last five, following a tough evening against Birmingham City last month.
In his absence, Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters have deputised and Bartley was ultimately been frozen out during the final weeks of Steve Bruce’s tenure.
However, with West Brom now having parted company with Bruce, caretaker manager Beale is giving everyone a clean slate. Although Bartley wasn’t involved in Beale’s first match in charge at the weekend, he told The Express and Star that the 31-year-old is in his thinking.
“Honestly, I think sometimes it all sounds almost too good to be true but Barts trained like a demon last week,” he said.
“Barts has been brilliant. I worked with him when I worked with the first-team at Birmingham and he’s a real, real good lad. He’s got bags of experience and I really like Kyle Bartley.”
West Brom host Bristol City in the Championship in midweek, where Bartley will be hoping to be involved, get back into the side and stake his claim.
A positive update from Beale…
Although Bartley had an evening to forget against the Blues in September, he is an important member of the first-team squad and his experience is vital both on and off the pitch in the hopes of helping West Brom push up the table and closer to their goal of a place in the top six come the end of the season.
A new manager should take the stance that everyone has a fair shot and this bodes well for Bartley and others who may have fallen out of favour under Steve Bruce. Beale states that no players are out of contention and so there could be rotation when they face Bristol City tomorrow night.
It is also testament to Bartley’s character that he has been ‘training like a demon’ and trying to play his way back into the first-team and into Beale’s thinking. Many players’ heads could drop and so it is positive that he is determined to prove his worth.