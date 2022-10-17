Report details Wolves’ interest in QPR boss Mick Beale

Wolves ‘have not made any contact’ with QPR boss Mick Beale, but the 42-year-old ‘is one of the names’ being considered, says Express & Star.

Beale was yesterday linked with both the Rangers and Wolves jobs.

Alan Nixon revealed that Rangers are weighing up a move for Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s struggles as manager continue, before it was then revealed that Beale was also of interest to Wolves.

But Express & Star say that managerless Wolves are only considering a move for Beale, after sacking Bruno Lage earlier this season.

Their report says that the Premier League club haven’t made any contact with Beale and that they haven’t made a formal approach for the R’s boss.

Beale has guided QPR to a strong start to the season, taking 24 points from his side’s opening 14 games as the Londoners currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table.