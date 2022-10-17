QPR managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

QPR currently have Michael Beale at the helm at Loftus Road, and he’s become a quick hit among fans after a promising start to life in charge in West London.

QPR fans haven’t always been blessed with great managers though. As with all clubs, they’ve endured the good, the bad and the ugly in terms of managers.

However, it’s hoped that Beale can help take the R’s to the next level.

He took over after Mark Warburton’s departure earlier this year and following the good work done by the new West Ham no.2 in building a strong squad and helping balance the books, Beale will be hoping to kick on with the club.

But just how well do you think you know QPR’s managers of the past?

Here, you can test your knowledge and try your luck in our latest managers quiz! Try your luck at the bottom of the page!