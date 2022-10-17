QPR and Mick Beale: Contract length, estimated compensation fee, and stance on reported Wolves and Rangers interest

QPR boss Mick Beale has been linked with both Rangers and Wolves after his side’s positive start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Beale, 42, has previously held coaching roles at the likes of Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa.

QPR though handed him his first managerial position and he’s since made a strong start, with his side sat in 4th place of the Championship table as things stand.

But yesterday, separate reports linked Beale with both Rangers and Wolves.

What is Beale’s current QPR contract?

QPR appointed Beale on a three-year contract in June of this year, meaning he has over two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

What is the possible compensation fee that Wolves or Rangers would need to pay?

Of course, there’s no definite report to suggest what Wolves or Rangers would need to pay in order to prise Beale from QPR.

But before his move to west London, reports suggested that Beale was earning upwards of £600,000-a-year in his previous role at Aston Villa.

Making what might be a safe assumption in that QPR tempted Beale with a pay rise, that would mean that; in order to pay out his contract a team would need to pay in excess of £1.5million.

Again though, this is an estimation based off reports available online.

What is Beale’s stance on a potential exit?

When revealing Rangers’ interest, Alan Nixon also pointed out that Beale is current happy at QPR, so a move to Rangers just a few months after taking over at QPR seems unlikely.

Whilst QPR won’t want to see reports linking Beale with a move away, they should take it as a compliment.

Beale has often spoke about the long-term project at QPR and so he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

His side return to action v Cardiff City on Wednesday night.