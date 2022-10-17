Norwich City to be without key player for Luton Town test

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed key defender Andrew Omobamidele will be sidelined for the Canaries’ clash with Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Norwich City academy graduate Omobamidele has played 90 minutes in all 14 Championship games so far this season.

The centre-back has cemented himself as a key player in Smith’s defence since making his breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign. He has helped keep four clean sheets so far this season, also netting in the 2-1 win over Birmingham City in August.

However, the defensive mainstay will not be available for the tie against Luton Town, it has emerged.

Speaking prior to the Hatters clash, Canaries boss Smith revealed Omobamidele has picked up an ankle injury. It remains to be seen how long the Irishman is facing out, but he will be sidelined for the Tuesday night’s home tie at the least.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Smith said:

“He has an ankle injury. He won’t be available for Tuesday.

“We haven’t had a report yet so we don’t know how long he’ll be out for.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

In his absence…

With Omobamidele out for the first time this Championship season, it will be interesting to see who Smith brings into the Norwich City starting XI while he recovers from the ankle knock picked up in the defeat to Watford.

Ben Gibson will probably be the leading contender for the starting spot alongside Grant Hanley.

He was an unused substitute at the weekend but other than young Jonathan Tomkinson, he’s about all the Canaries have at centre-back.

Isaac Hayden has filled in at the heart of defence before but he’s still working his way back to full fitness. Besides, his best role is in defensive midfield, so he’ll be hoping he can make that spot his own when back to 100%.