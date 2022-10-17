‘Might nick a surprise win here’ – Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Blackburn Rovers fans will see the return of former manager Tony Mowbray tomorrow night, when the Sunderland boss takes his side to Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is now the man in charge at Rovers and he’s overseen a steady, albeit inconsistent start to the new season.

Mowbray meanwhile replaced Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season, and he’s taken 12 points from his opening eight games at the helm.

Sunderland sit in 9th ahead of tomorrow, compared to Blackburn Rovers in 5th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn have been banking on their home form so far this season. But a weekend win away at Middlesbrough should give them some added confidence ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“Rovers have won their their last three at Ewood Park and Sunderland have only won one of their last four on the road, so Blackburn will definitely go into this one as favourites.

“But the Black Cats claimed a big win of their own at the weekend, beating Wigan 2-1 after the Latics had beaten Blackburn in their previous outing.

“This is a difficult one to predict, but given Mowbray’s knowledge of this Rovers side, I think his side might nick a surprise win here.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“Going off Blackburn Rovers’ run of alternating wins and losses, Sunderland are due to pick up all three points here.

“Rovers and Tomasson will be determined to finally pick up back-to-back wins though and amid their strong home form and an away win over Middlesbrough last time out, they stand in a good position to get a vital three points.

“Sunderland are tough opponents though and Mowbray will be aware of some of his former side’s biggest threats, which could stand them in good stead here.

“It’s a tough one to call and either side could take all three points but I’m going to back the home side.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Sunderland