Latest Sunderland news: Tottenham Hotspur target drawing new interest, update emerges on striker’s injury + more

Sunderland currently find themselves in 9th place in the Championship table.

Sunderland returned to winning ways with a victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend. It halted their four-game winless streaks and ensures they stay within touching distance of the Championship play-off spots.

One man whose absence continued on Saturday was popular loan striker Ellis Simms.

The Everton loanee has been out since last month’s win over Reading, during which he picked up a foot injury.

It has left the Black Cats without a striker but ahead of the clash with Blackburn Rovers, an update emerged on his recovery. Tony Mowbray said that while he won’t return yet, Simms has been back in training and could return to the bench sooner rather than later.

Also on the injury front, bad news has emerged regarding academy graduate and popular utility man Lynden Gooch.

The American withdrew at half-time against Wigan Athletic at the weekend and has been ruled out of the midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers too. It remains to be seen how long he faces out, but it will be hoped Mowbray’s mainstay isn’t facing too long out.

That means Luke O’Nien may well deputise on the right in his absence.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Elsewhere, young star Dennis Cirkin has been linked with another Premier League club. Reports claimed former club Spurs were eyeing a reunion swoop and now, The Sun has added that Brentford are also keen on the left-sided defender.

He’s in their sights as a potential long-term replacement for Rico Henry.

Cirkin has since been quizzed on the links with a move away from the Stadium of Light too. The 20-year-old said he’s heard nothing of the links with a return to North London, insisting his full focus is on matters with Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ clash with Mowbray’s former side Blackburn kicks off at 19;45 on Tuesday and can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event.