Huddersfield Town scouts watch over 24-year-old Scottish Premiership star

Huddersfield Town have scouted St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, a report from the Daily Record (via Glasgow World) has said.

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has a while to wait before he can bring in some new faces to his ranks after taking over at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, the wait isn’t stopping him from preparing for the winter transfer window it seems.

The Terriers’ scouts have already been out and about to cast their eyes over potential targets, with reports from north of the border stating St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus is a player they have on their radar.

It is said that along with a number of clubs from England are keeping tabs on Baccus.

The 24-year-old only arrived in Scotland in the summer, signing from Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers. But, he’s made a good impression early on and while hoping to catch the eye and earn an Australia call-up for the World Cup, it looks as though Baccus has attracted Huddersfield Town’s eyes too.

More on Baccus…

South African-bourn Baccus ventured out of Australia and over to Scotland in the summer and he’s already making a strong impression it seems.

He’s managed two goals and an assist in 11 outings since linking up with the Buddies, mainly operating as a central midfielder but also slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder when called upon too.

Baccus is a combative, energetic and well-rounded option in the middle of the park, though he does his best work defensively.

Those attributes could make him a valuable addition to a Huddersfield Town side that might need a bit of light breathed into it come January, so it will be interesting to see just how the situation develops over the coming weeks and months.