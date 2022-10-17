How Plymouth Argyle has become a breeding ground for contemporary coaches, and why Schumacher would be foolish to leave for a team like West Brom

We’re still in the early stages of the season, but Plymouth Argyle have quickly and rather quietly emerged as title contenders in League One, and now their early success is bringing about some unwanted attention.

Little under 10 months has passed since Ryan Lowe left Plymouth Argyle to become Preston North End manager. Steve Schumacher was his no.2 and he eventually replaced him as first-team manager. But now Schumacher is drawing attention from the Championship after his side’s impressive season so far.

Last month it was Huddersfield Town who were sniffing around Schumacher, with West Brom now said to be looking into a move for the 38-year-old who said last month that he’s uninterested in leaving his current role at Plymouth Argyle.

Talk is cheap. But Schumacher’s claims seem believable. He has a golden oppurtunity to deliver Championship football to the south coast club after their previous relegation from the second tier in 2010. The Green Army suffered back-to-back relegations and almost fell out of the Football League entirely after two 21st place finishes in League Two.

Since the start of 2010 though, Plymouth have only employed seven permanent managers including Schumacher, with the likes of John Sheridan overseeing 126 games in charge, Derek Adams overseeing 213 and Lowe overseeing 98.

The club unlike many others hasn’t rushed their route back up the Football League pyramid. Instead, the owners have taken their time, employed the correct managers and built sustainably towards the position they’re in now, and Schumacher spoke highly of the club’s hierarchy in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

A good relationship between owner and manager, and good owners in general are something that’s becoming less and less common in modern day football. But there’s no doubting that long-term success and sustainability starts with owners who’ve a vision of sustainability, who’ve a plan in place which they remain patient and aligned with.

Schumacher is certainly reaping the rewards of some long-term planning at Plymouth Argyle, but that’s not to discredit the impact that he’s had on the side since taking charge. First and foremost, his appointment was a smart one – Plymouth were heading in the right direction under Lowe and Schumacher was a part of that, and he’s been able to continue it. An outside hire might have derailed that progress.

And on the pitch, his change in formation this season has allowed Plymouth Argyle to become less predictable in the league. The players arriving over the summer have improved the side in areas that needed improving, and Plymouth are beating sides that they couldn’t beat last time round – Plymouth thumped MK Dons 4-1 away from home over the weekend, when in their last meeting MK Dons won 5-0 at Home Park to rule Schumacher’s Plymouth out of a play-off finish.

A large part of Plymouth’s success is down the club’s new-found focus on data. Plymouth Argyle have posted openings for a First-Team Data Scientist and a Head of Football Data in the past two-and-a-half years. Schumacher says that the club can’t compete financially with the likes of Ipswich Town who are right up there with Plymouth this season, and so emphasis is placed on data science which helps Plymouth recruit more efficiently, and more in-line with the way they want to approach games.

Plymouth Argyle have produced two good, contemporary managers in Lowe and Schumacher. But both have benefited from having good foundations to build upon, which were no doubt instigated by the likes of Sheridan and Adams before them.

And amid Schumacher’s links to the Championship, it’s perhaps time to evaluate Lowe’s first year or so in charge of Preston North End. A good coach with new and exciting ideas, but he’s not enjoyed the same success as he did at Plymouth. Who’s to say that Schumacher could walk into a club like West Brom and change their fortunes overnight? West Brom is a big club with big problems. They have a different set of foundations to Plymouth, different owners with different visions and strategies for how to bring those visions to life. Schumacher is a good coach, no doubt, but his success at Plymouth is largely down to him being the perfect fit.

And for that reason, Schumacher would be foolish to take on a new job – at this stage of his coaching career anyway. The lure of clubs like West Brom is quickly fading with managers like Steve Bruce only serving to poison the chalice further. Again, long-term success and sustainability starts with owners who’ve a vision of sustainability, and that’s something that the West Brom hierarchy seem to be lacking.