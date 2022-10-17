‘Fingers crossed’ – Sunderland boss provides fitness update on Everton loanee Ellis Simms

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says on loan Everton attacker Ellis Simms ‘isn’t too far away’ ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers.

Simms, 21, joined Sunderland on loan from Everton earlier in the season, having since scored three in eight league appearances for the Black Cats.

But Simms has been sidelined for the past several weeks with a foot injury.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game at Ewood Park, Sunderland boss Mowbray said of Simms’ injury:

“He isn’t too far away from being fit to be honest.

“He’s been on the training pitch now, he hasn’t joined in with the team but I’m watching him and he’s going box to box, little side foots, bouncing the ball off boards, twisting, turning.

“He’s opening his legs up, striding out and kicking footballs which is telling me he’s getting closer and closer.

“In the next few games fingers crossed he’s on the bench and he won’t be that far away.”

Mowbray returns to Ewood Park tomorrow, this time in charge of Sunderland who he took charge of earlier in the campaign after Alex Neil left for Stoke City.

Blackburn meanwhile are performing well under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, with Rovers sat in 5th after their weekend win at Middlesbrough compared to the Black Cats in 9th.

A timely return…

Losing Ross Stewart was bad enough for Sunderland and Mowbray. But to lose Simms as well was a real blow, and so his return will really give Sunderland a boost.

But the Black Cats have been holding their own in the absence of their two main attacking players, with their weekend win over Wigan Athletic ending a run of four games without a win.

A trip to Blackburn will be another tough one for Mowbray, and it could be an emotional return to the club where he spent four years before his Sunderland tenure began.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.