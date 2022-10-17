Everton had scouts watching in form Championship man last week, report reveals

Everton sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers’ striker Ben Brereton Diaz in action on Tuesday night, reports The Sunday Mirror (16.10.22, page 75 via HITC).

Brereton Diaz, 23, continues to be linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers after a summer full of transfer speculation.

He was linked alongside a number of teams in the summer with one of the teams interested being Everton.

Last week, reports in Europe suggested that Frank Lampard’s side were still interested in the Chilean international, and now a report from The Sunday Mirror has revealed that the Toffees had scouts at the game between Blackburn and Wigan Athletic last week.

Rovers lost the game 1-0.

Brereton Diaz though has scored seven goals in 15 Championship appearances so far this season, adding to his 22 in 37 league outings last time round.

He’s currently out of contract at Ewood Park next summer, with no signs of Brereton Diaz wanting to sign an extension.