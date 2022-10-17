‘Could claim a win here’ – West Brom v Bristol City prediction: The72

West Brom host Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow night.

West Brom go into the game at The Hawthorns on the back of an impressive 2-0 win away at promotion-chasers Reading on Saturday.

Richard Beale has taken temporary charge of the side after the club sacked Steve Bruce last week, and that win at Reading dragged the Baggies out of the bottom three.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City meanwhile are plummeting down the table, having won just one of their last seven in the league.

The Robins sit in 17th place of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow, compared to West Brom in 20th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“West Brom’s win at Reading may yet change the course of their season. With Bruce at the helm, nobody would’ve backed the Baggies to win that game, but the side will go into this next fixture with a new lease of confidence.

“Bristol City are no pushovers. They know where the back of the net is and they have some attacking players who could really hurt the Baggies.

“But in front of a home crowd who will be looking forward to seeing their side in action after Saturday’s win, I think West Brom could claim a win here, and do so in entertaining fashion.”

Score prediction: West Brom 3-1 Bristol City

James Ray

“After West Brom’s weekend win and amid Bristol City’s serious drop in form, the Baggies should feel confident of a win coming into this midweek clash.

“The Robins still have the talent in their ranks to cause problems for a West Brom defence that has struggled of this season. It could be a turning point for the Baggies though after parting ways with Steve Bruce, so I’m confident of their chances here.

“If Bristol City can get back to their potent best, we could be in for an entertaining game here. However, I think the home side will take all three points here, and it could be pretty comfortable.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Bristol City