‘Confidence might be running low’ – Huddersfield Town v Preston North End prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Huddersfield Town have solidified under new manager Mark Fotheringham, but a 2-1 defeat away at Rotherham United over the weekend was a hard one to take.

And the same can be said of Preston North End in their first full season under Ryan Lowe, but his side have hit a bit of a sticky patch having lost their last two.

But the Championship is tight this season and a win for either side could propel them a few places in the table.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions…

Luke Phelps

“Preston looked to have turned a corner when they won away at Norwich City earlier in the month. But back-to-back defeats have thrown them right back down into the bottom half and confidence might be running low.

“Huddersfield are in a similar position, taking a step forward then two back after their defeat v Rotherham.

“Both teams then will see this game a must-win, against a side out of sorts at the moment. But who might come out on top in this one is a mystery.

“For me, this seems like a typical, low-scoring draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“Just when Preston looked as though they were starting to piece things together and mount a push towards the play-offs, back-to-back defeats have brought them back to square one.

“A trip to Huddersfield Town presents them with a good chance to get back on track though, with Huddersfield’s patchy form continuing under Mark Fotheringham.

“The Terriers will be hoping they can pick up an important three points in front of the home faithful but I can’t see them getting the win. They might nick a draw, but this is a game Preston really should be winning.

“Confidence won’t be at its peak for Lowe’s side, but I’m backing them, to win here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Preston North End