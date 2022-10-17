Birmingham City managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Birmingham City have had their fair share of managers over the years, but they seem to have found a good one in John Eustace.

Birmingham City entrusted Eustace with his first managerial position in the summer.

And since, he’s not blown away the Championship, but he’s helped Birmingham City stabilise after some tough years and he’s got his side playing some attractive football.

Blues are sitting in the mid-table pack and hopes for the future are improving.

But how much can you remember about the club’s previous managers?

Try your hand at our latest Birmingham City quiz below and see if you can score 100%!