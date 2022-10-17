Ben Garner reveals clear stance on Charlton Athletic man’s future with deal up next summer

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has made it clear that he wants Aaron Henry to extend his stay at The Valley beyond the end of this season.

Charlton Athletic have seen many new talents emerge on the first-team picture in recent seasons, with Henry among them.

He’s yet to really nail down a place in Garner’s plans and much of his game time still comes in the Addicks’ academy. However, the 19-year-old is one many have an eye on, with some believing he’s deserving of more than the one League One appearance he has made so far this season. Injury has kept him sidelined though, but he’s now back in training.

Henry is out of contract at the end of this campaign, and supporters are keen to see his long-term future secured.

Now, Garner has made clear his desire to keep the talented midfielder too.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Charlton Athletic boss stated he believes Henry has huge potential and affirmed his hope to keep him long-term, saying:

“From my perspective, I want him to stay.

“My preference would be to give him a long-term contract and secure his future with this football club. I really like him as a player and as a character. He has got huge potential.

“My advice, my strong suggestion, would be for us to tie him down and hope that he wants to stay here and sees a pathway. I’d like for us to keep him at the football club for many years to come.”

Kicking on…

With Garner making his clear on Henry’s position clear and the midfielder now back in training, he will be hoping he can kick on, break into the Addicks’ starting XI and prove exactly why many are tipping him for a bright future at The Valley.

He’s played 11 times for the club’s senior side thus far, managing two goals. His most recent strike came in the Carabao Cup win over QPR earlier this season.

On the contract front, it’s surely a case of the sooner the better.

Having Henry’s future secure before the January transfer window will ensure any interest from elsewhere is quickly thwarted, so it will be hope ground can be made up on that front sooner rather than later.