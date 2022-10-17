‘A great chance for them to bounce back’ – Swansea City v Reading prediction: The72

Swansea City host Reading in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Swansea City come into this game off the back of an impressive four wins in their last five games, which has seen them climb to 8th in the Championship table.

Although the Swans suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Championship leaders Burnley last time out, they will be hoping to get back on the right track as they continue to push on towards the play-off places.

Russell Martin’s side will need to improve defensively if they are to mount a serious play-off push this season. Only 23rd place Huddersfield Town have a worse defensive record that the Swans, who have conceded 20 goals.

Reading approach the game without a win in their last three, including a 2-0 defeat against struggling West Brom last time out.

The Royals will be looking to stabilise their season, with recent performances taking away from what was a largely impressive start to the campaign. Paul Ince’s side sit in 6th place, just three points off of the automatic promotion places. If Reading are looking to seriously call themselves promotion contenders, they need to find their form sooner rather than later.

Ahead of the game, a selection of The72’s writers have had their say ahead of tonight’s game…

James Ray

“Before being dismantled by Burnley at the weekend, Swansea City were looking like the side many thought they’d be from the start of the season. Martin’s men have been tipped to challenge for the play-offs and after the weekend’s loss, this clash with Reading is a great chance for them to bounce back.

“Reading’s dip in form and patchy record on the road should stand the Swans in good stead for a return to winning ways too.

“On the Royals though, credit where it’s due, Paul Ince has done far better with his side than I thought they would. However, I anticipate they’ll drop towards mid-table over the next few weeks amid their struggles of late.

“I can see Swansea taking all three points here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Reading

Luke Gallivan-Young

“Both teams come into this game in need of improvements at the back and with that in mind, it would be surprising if either side managed to keep a clean sheet tomorrow evening.

“Swansea have the opportunity to leapfrog Reading if they collect all three points at home on Tuesday night, whereas Reading have the chance to climb back towards the automatic promotion spots if other results fall in their favour.

“The Swans will be looking to captalise on Reading’s poor performances as of late, which is why I am going for a victory for the Welsh side on this occasion.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Reading