‘A big conversation’ – Danny Cowley reveals desire to loan out Portsmouth summer signing

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he will speak with the owners about signing a new goalkeeper in January to free Josh Oluwayemi to head out on loan.
Portsmouth’s goalkeeping department underwent a revamp during the summer transfer window.
They were in need of a new number one after Gavin Bazunu’s loan came to an end, and Josh Griffiths has since made the starting spot his own. He’s been a big hit since joining temporarily from West Brom, while ex-Spurs talent Oluwayemi signed on a free transfer and has served as no.2 since.
Now though, Cowley has revealed his winter transfer hope for the Nigerian shot-stopper.
Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss has said he wants to send Oluwayemi out on loan to enhance his development by giving him a shot at regular first-team football. That will mean ‘a big conversation’ needs to be had with the club’s owners about signing another goalkeeper though, Cowley added.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“We’re trying to develop two young keepers here.
“We have Toby, who’s in the England pathway, he’s having a brilliant loan at Bognor, doing great, and the amount of interest we get in him is crazy.
Then we have Josh and Josh is really talented.
“But he needs a loan and there might be a time when I’m going to have to go to the owners and say: “look, we’ve got to get Josh out on loan this January”. He’s developing massively, but he has to play and he isn’t going to develop unless we get him out on loan and get him games.
“He’s a brilliant training goalkeeper but he’s short of what Josh Griffiths has had – which is three really good loans. Josh Griffiths has played nearly 100 games now and that’s what Josh Oluwayemi needs.
“But for us to allow that to happen, he’ll have to bring in another No.2, which will cost money.
“So it’s a big conversation for us and the owners to have in due course.”
A smart move for Pompey?
Although it might cost a bit of money bringing in another goalkeeper, it could prove a smart move for Portsmouth to make.
Getting the best out of Oluwayemi is crucial as he could end up being the club’s number one in years to come. Griffiths is only in on loan and a long-term option in between the sticks could be beneficial.
As Cowley highlighted though, the Portsmouth summer signing’s experience of senior football is very limited. So although they may have to get the chequebook out again this winter, it would be a move that benefits both them and Oluwayemi in the long run.