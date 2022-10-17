‘A big conversation’ – Danny Cowley reveals desire to loan out Portsmouth summer signing

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he will speak with the owners about signing a new goalkeeper in January to free Josh Oluwayemi to head out on loan.

Portsmouth’s goalkeeping department underwent a revamp during the summer transfer window.

They were in need of a new number one after Gavin Bazunu’s loan came to an end, and Josh Griffiths has since made the starting spot his own. He’s been a big hit since joining temporarily from West Brom, while ex-Spurs talent Oluwayemi signed on a free transfer and has served as no.2 since.

Now though, Cowley has revealed his winter transfer hope for the Nigerian shot-stopper.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss has said he wants to send Oluwayemi out on loan to enhance his development by giving him a shot at regular first-team football. That will mean ‘a big conversation’ needs to be had with the club’s owners about signing another goalkeeper though, Cowley added.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter: