5 League One bosses Middlesbrough should consider as managerial search stalls

Middlesbrough remain without a manager after sacking Chris Wilder earlier this month.

And since his exit, Middlesbrough have won one and lost two with Leo Percovich in temporary charge.

His side lost 2-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers over the weekend, with West Brom’s win at Reading throwing Boro into the bottom three.

And the Baggies’ managerial search, along with Hull City’s and maybe Cardiff City’s, seems to be taking the sting out of Middlesbrough’s search for Chris Wilder’s successor.

Given that, we look at five League One bosses who could be a good fit for Middlesbrough…

Ian Evatt – Bolton Wanderers

Evatt guided Bolton to promotion from League Two in 2021, and has since established the Trotters as dark horses in the race for promotion from League One.

His side play direct football, utilising target men and fast wingers which could yet suit Middlesbrough down to the ground.

But Evatt seems fairly settled at Bolton, with his side looking to mount a play-off push this season.

Kieran McKenna – Ipswich Town

Former Manchester United coach McKenna sees his Ipswich side currently sitting in 2nd place of the League One table.

He was loosely linked with the Brighton job after Graham Potter’s exit, which is a credit to the Northern Irishman – Ipswich play some really attractive and commanding football under his watch, and he could be just the type of contemporary coach to get Boro back on track.

Liam Manning – MK Dons

Manning guided his MK Dons side to a 3rd place finish in League One last season, but this time round he sees his side sitting in the relegation zone, no doubt thanks to the summer loss of Scott Twine to Burnley.

But Manning showed last season that he’s another up-and-coming coach in the third tier, with QPR having been linked with a move for the former West Ham coach.

Steven Schumacher – Plymouth Argyle

Schumacher has already been linked with Huddersfield Town this season, with links to West Brom emerging over the weekend.

His Plymouth side sit top of the League One table as things stand, with Schumacher having replaced Ryan Lowe last season after the latter left to join Preston North End.

Schumacher’s Plymouth play really dominant football, and he showed in the summer that he can make shrewd acquisitions in the transfer window.

Karl Robinson – Oxford United

Robinson is a veteran name in League One. The 42-year-old enjoyed success with MK Dons in the past and he’s been with Oxford United since 2018, with his side having been in and around the top-six since.

But Oxford are struggling this time round and perhaps a change of scenery is needed for all parties – Boro would be a big step up for Robinson, but he could be a more realistic option then some of the names on this list.