3 out-of-work managers Doncaster Rovers should consider after big Gary McSheffrey decision

Doncaster Rovers are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with manager Gary McSheffrey on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers announced the sacking on McSheffrey on Monday morning following an underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign after last season’s relegation to League Two.

Many fans would argue that McSheffrey was perhaps thrown in at the deep end taking up his first managerial role at the Keepmoat Stadium. But now, attention has to turn to finding his replacement.

With that in mind, here are three out-of-work managers Doncaster Rovers should consider…

Graham Alexander

Although Alexander doesn’t have a League Two promotion to his name, the Scot could be a great fit for the job.

Doncaster Rovers need to bring in some external with experience of the division and Alexander has a great track record, achieving win rates of 46.9 and 48.2 during his time in charge of Scunthorpe United and Salford City respectively.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Motherwell in the summer and would be a wise option for Doncaster Rovers to consider.

David Artell

If Rovers want to bring in someone with a promotion on their CV and a fantastic track record of youth development, Artell could be a really wise option for the vacant post at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He’s used to working under a budget and could be the ideal figure to lead a new era at Doncaster Rovers. At 41, he’s a promising young coach still but has plenty of experience to his name after over five years in charge of Crewe.

Artell could be one to watch.

Nigel Adkins

Looking in a different direction, Nigel Adkins could be a worthy option as McSheffrey’s replacement too.

He hasn’t enjoyed so much success of late, with a spell in charge of Charlton Athletic proving unsuccessful. However, the 57-year-old is vastly experienced and has four promotions on his record.

It’s an appointment that would probably raise some eyebrows and could be a gamble given that Adkins’ more recent managerial jobs haven’t been all that fruitful. Nevertheless, he’s certainly a candidate worth looking into for Doncaster Rovers.