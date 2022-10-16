West Brom weighing up move for coveted League One boss

West Brom are ‘considering a move’ for Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, says Alan Nixon.

Schumacher, 38, has his Plymouth Argyle side sat in 1st place of the League One table after a blistering start to the 2022/23 campaign.

His side thumped MK Dons 4-1 away from home yesterday to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Last month, he was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town, but Schumacher quickly dismissed the links, and said that he wasn’t interested in leaving Plymouth Argyle.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page this morning that West Brom are looking into a potential move for Schumacher, after the club sacked Steve Bruce at the start of this week.

West Brom under interim boss Richard Beale claimed an impressive 2-0 win away at Reading on Saturday – the Baggies’ first win in eight Championship outings to lift them out of the bottom three.

Schumacher a good fit?

Schumacher has asserted himself as one of the brightest young coaches in the Football League and his links to Huddersfield and now West Brom are a credit to him.

But Schumacher seems loyal to the club. Plymouth lost Ryan Lowe in similar circumstances last season but Schumacher has a chance of earning promotion to the Championship this season and he doesn’t seem interested in losing that oppurtunity.

West Brom remains an attractive opening, but for these younger managers like Schumacher, the lure of a big club may be fading because with big clubs like West Brom comes a lot of big problems.

The Baggies are next in action at home to an out-of-form Bristol City on Tuesday and it’s another chance for Beale to steer his temporary side to victory.