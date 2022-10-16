‘Terrible form’ – Hull City v Birmingham City prediction: The 72

Hull City host Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Tigers enter the game following a disappointing 2-0 away defeat at Huddersfield Town last weekend, with the side failing to build on a home success over Wigan a few days earlier.

Caretaker boss and club legend Andy Dawson will lead his team out for the fourth time after the sacking of Shota Arveladze in late September, with the search for his permanent successor rumbles on into its third week.

Birmingham City will travel to Yorkshire full of confidence after a dominant display and three points against Bristol City at St Andrew’s.

Blues are defying pre-season expectations and are 14th in the Championship, which is a testament to the work John Eustace is doing with his small squad this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the two sides, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

Carter White

“Birmingham City have struggled to score on the road this season only scoring five in seven outings, with three of those coming in an unbelievably clinical performance at West Bromwich Albion.

“A trip to face the worst defence in the Championship could help the Blues attack find their goal-scoring boots away from St Andrew’s, but at the other end they must be wary of the threat of Oscar Estupinan for the hosts, especially considering Dion Sanderson’s suspension.

“Hull City will be looking for a win to keep themselves above the relegation zone as they scramble to find a new head coach.

“The Tigers have more than enough to trouble the Birmingham defence, but it is hard to see a clean sheet for the home side this weekend and it is likely to be defensive issues that prevent them collecting three points in front of their home supporters”.

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Hull City are in some terrible form at the moment. That win over Wigan earlier this month has given them some hope when playing at home though, and Birmingham City should be weary of the Tigers today.

“Blues though are a much-improved outfit from last season and their win over Bristol City last time out is a testament to how far they’ve come under Eustace.

“It’ll be difficult for either side to win this one, but I have to go for an away win given Blues’ confidence and Hull’s lack of.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Birmingham City