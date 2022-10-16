Rotherham United boss hails ‘cult hero’ following win over Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor has said that striker Georgie Kelly’s impact is ‘second to none’ following his match-winning goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Millers beat the Terriers 2-1 in a cagey affair at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, which was broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

It was the South Yorkshire club’s first win under new boss Taylor, who arrived almost two weeks ago now.

Goals from Conor Washington and Kelly were enough to grab the three points, despite former Rotherham United man Danny Ward’s goal.

Kelly netted the winner in the 61st minute, just three minutes after replacing counterpart Tom Eaves, and impacted the game massively, giving the Huddersfield Town defence a hard time.

Following the much-needed win on home turf, Taylor had a lot to say about the January signing from Bohemians:

“I am still learning about Georgie. He seems to be a cult hero in these parts due to last season,” he said.

“In terms of the impact with his physicality, he is second to none. His goal was a big moment for us. He was in the right place at the right time and he did affect the game with his physicality.

“You could sense the atmosphere changing as he came on. We have got to keep working with him because he’s raw.”

A popular man…

Kelly is a well-though of man at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for many reasons. The 25-year-old scored the decisive goal for Rotherham United to gain promotion from League One last season against Gillingham.

That was his only appearance of the season, but there is something special in there that the Millers see, earning him nine Championship outings this season.

He is still yet to start a game as he continues to adapt to professional football. but it is only a matter of time until we see the Irishman get a run of games in this spirited Rotherham United side.

Next up for Taylor’s men is an away tie at Stoke City on Tuesday night as they look to get their first win on the road this season.