Rotherham United ace suffered injury in training, says reporter

Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene has picked up a hamstring injury, Paul Davis has said.

Rotherham United beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on home turf over yesterday, ending a run of no wins in four league outings.

The win has put Matt Taylor’s side up to 15th place in the Championship table as the Millers continue to shock the second tier after their promotion from League One last season.

The South Yorkshire club don’t have many injury problems throughout the whole squad, but star striker Ogbene missed the tie against the Terriers on Saturday afternoon.

His replacement in Conor Washington did score the opening goal, but Ogbene’s absence is still a concern.

The 25-year-old has picked up a hamstring problem, which occurred in training on Thursday says Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis:

#rufc striker Chieo Ogbene has a hamstring injury. Date with a specialist on Monday. Happened in training on Thursday. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) October 15, 2022

A big loss…

Since converting to a striker from a right-wing-back this season, Ogbene has shone so far, regularly being a nuisance for opposition defenders.

The Ireland international is the Millers top scorer, already scoring five goals in all competitions this season, one more than his total for the whole of last season.

As well as impressing at club level, Ogbene is also making a name for himself on the international stage, netting three goals in 11 appearances for the Ireland squad, whilst putting in a pleasing performance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Rotherham United fans will be sweating on the severity of his injury, with an update expected in the coming days.

Next up, the Millers face Stoke City away from home on Tuesday night.