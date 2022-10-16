QPR boss Mick Beale being eyed up Rangers

QPR boss Michael Beale is ‘top of the hit list’ at Rangers, says Alan Nixon.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkchorst is coming under pressure this season.

The Gers are 2nd in the Scottish tip flight – five points behind current leaders Celtic – and the Ibrox club have lost all of their Champions League games so far this season.

And now, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page that QPR boss and former Rangers figure Beale is on the Scottish club’s radar, after Beale has made a strong start to life in west London.

His side currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away at Luton Town.