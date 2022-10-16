Derby County interested in loan deal for Middlesbrough man

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Derby County are looking to make a move for Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher.

Fisher has only just returned to training with Boro after a year out following an injury sustained whilst he was at home.

This injury came close to the end of the 2020/21 season and just six months after his arrival from Preston North End.

Now stepping back onto the comeback trail, Derby County are said looking into the possibility of a January move for the returning right-back.

Fisher’s football journey started out in Scotland with Celtic. He came through the youth system with the Bhoys, going on to make 21 appearances for the Scottish giants.

He left them in August 2016, heading to Rotherham United. A year later he was snapped up by Preston North End, spending three-and-a-half years with the Lilywhites.

Injury has limited his appearances at Middlesbrough to just 12 in total after being out of action for the last 15 months.

Speaking in a recent interview, ex-Boro boss Chris Wilder said of his return to training:

“He’s still got a long way to go. It’s not a case of he gets on the grass and he is available next Saturday. You’ve still got to go through the process of training regularly with the first team in that intensity.”

Thoughts…

There is little doubt that Fisher is a quality player. Middlesbrough must have thought so to bring him in from Preston North End.

However, 15 months out with injury is a long time and that will have taken its toll on the 28-year-old.

Derby County sit handily placed in League One, the Rams 9th in the table. They are just a single point outside the play-off places with a game in hand.

The question has to be whether pushing for a January loan is a calculated risk by Derby County or just a plain risk in itself.

What Paul Warne will not want is to bring Fisher in and have to get him up to speed before playing him.