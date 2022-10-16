Brentford join Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign Sunderland ace

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Brentford are set to battle it out with fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur for Sunderland youngster Dennis Cirkin.

Nixon says that the Bees have an interest in Cirkin as a replacement for Rico Henry should he leave the club.

Brentford’s interest comes on the back of news last weekend that Spurs were also interested in Cirkin, a former youth player with the North London club.

Nixon writes that Brentford ‘are looking at’ England youth player Cirkin. He adds that Spurs ‘are also tracking’ the 20-year-old who came through the youth system at the club.

Left-back Cirkin has only been at the Stadium of Light since August last year and he impressed for Sunderland in their promotion campaign.

He featured in 37 League One games for the Wearside outfit, impressing in his performances as the Black Cats went up via the play-offs.

He’s started in the same vein for Sunderland in the Championship where he has a goal and an assist in nine appearances.

Nixon says that Sunderland ‘may be tempted to make a quick profit’ come the January transfer window.

Cirkin a wise move?

Cirkin has settled into life and football since he moved to the North East and Sunderland. That much is evident in his displays on the pitch.

That promise that he had at Spurs is finally beginning to show signs of breaking through and coming to fruition.

Spurs were said by Nixon last week to have cast eyes Cirkin’s way. This week The Sun reporter says that their Premier League rivals Brentford have also joined the chase.

Cirkin is a good player and, at 20 years old, still has a lot of development potential in him. That potential remains untapped and could be teased out by Premier League coaching.

The thing is, he’s getting regular game time in the Championship with Sunderland. Would a return to London with either Spurs or Brentford bring him the same?

If not, it football isn’t guaranteed, then Cirkin might be better off staying on at Sunderland and continuing to learn his trade with them.