Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Hull City as Eustace faces selection dilemmas

Birmingham City travel to Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.

Blues will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after a dominant 3-0 victory over Bristol City at St Andrew’s last weekend.

John Eustace used his small squad to freshen up the XI against the Robins and was rewarded with all three points, as an energetic Blues side proved too much for Nigel Pearson’s men to deal with on the day.

Central to success in the Second City was the performance of Hannibal Mejbri on his full debut for the club. The Tunisian’s running power and trickery overwhelmed the Bristol City midfield and complimented the commanding presence of Krystian Bielik very well.

Now attention turns to matters on the road and a clash with the Tigers, who currently possess the worst defensive record in the Championship, conceding 26 goals in just 13 second-tier matches.

Birmingham City team news

John Eustace will be without one of his key defensive players at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

On loan Wolverhampton Wanderers man Dion Sanderson will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season following a tactical foul in the second half against Bristol City.

More positive news involves young defender Nico Gordon, who has returned to first-team training this week following an injury that has kept him out since the end of last season.

Marc Roberts (hamstring), Gary Gardner (calf) and Przemysław Płacheta (shin) all remain unavailable.

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Colin

Dean

Trusty

Graham

Bielik

Hannibal

Bacuna

Longelo

Chong

Hogan

Predicting the Birmingham XI this weekend is particularly difficult because Eustace finds himself in a situation he hasn’t faced so far this campaign.

The head coach rotated his side against Bristol, giving rare starting opportunities to the likes of George Hall and Hannibal.

This decision gave key players such as Troy Deeney and Juninho Bacuna much-needed rest, but after an emphatic win Eustace might not be rushing to re-introduce them back into the team.

Expect Maxime Colin to shift into the back three alongside Harlee Dean and Auston Trusty with Sanderson suspended, meaning Jordan Graham would be assigned the right wing-back role.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.