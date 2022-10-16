Bilic hails ‘irreplaceable’ Watford duo after Norwich City win

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has hailed Hornets duo Dan Gosling and Imran Louza following yesterday’s win over Norwich City.

Watford welcomed Norwich City to Vicarage Road yesterday, and eventually claimed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Louza and Keinan Davis.

The win ended a run of two-straight defeats for Watford – Bilic has now taken six points from his opening four games at the Watford helm.

And speaking after yesterday’s win, the Croat singled out Louza – who missed a penalty in the opening stages – for praise, saying:

“The penalty miss did not affect him.

“He is a player that when we talk about football you know that you want to have strong midfielders on the front foot, in front of the defence, but if you want to control the game and be good on the ball, then you need someone like him.

“He is a good creative player in the middle of the park and he was absolutely that today. He was amazing, but also in his defensive work.”

Louza, 23, returned from injury in Bilic’s first game in charge v Stoke City earlier this month. The Moroccan has since scored two in his last two for Watford, grabbing himself an assist as well.

Elsewhere, midfielder Gosling put in a good performance.

The 32-year-old filled in in defence and gave a good account of himself, using his experience in the game to help plug the gaps for Bilic who has a growing injury list.

“Also a shout-out to Dan [Gosling], he is one of those characters that I really like,” Bilic said.

“He doesn’t talk a lot, but when I ask him if he can do a job at right-back he doesn’t say that he will try, he says no problem. These kinds of characters are irreplaceable, and they are the ones you want.”

Experience shining through…

In Bilic, Watford have an experienced manager. And in players like Gosling, Watford have experienced pros who’ve been there and do it all before in the Championship.

The midfielder has come under scrutiny at times but yesterday he showed his versatility and professionalism, amid a string of injuries in the Watford defensive department.

And Louza’s return has really given the Hornets some much-needed creativity in the middle, and keeping him fit and firing throughout the season will be really important for Bilic.

Watford return to action v Millwall in midweek.