‘Will go into this one as favourites’ – Preston North End v Stoke City prediction: The72

Preston North End host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

For Ryan Lowe’s side, things finally seem to be coming together and after an extended period of struggling to find the net, they’ve managed four in their past two outings.

Two strong wins against Norwich City and West Brom has pointed Preston North End in the right direction and another three points this weekend could see them climb into the play-offs.

Ex-Lilywhites boss Alex Neil has had a bit of a rocky start to life at Stoke City, but their 3-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend is a big statement. If Neil can find some consistency with his side’s performances then there really is no reason why they can’t rise up the table and compete inside the top-half.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Clean sheets in football are so important and Lowe seems to have that nailed to a tee at the moment. His side are often quite difficult to break down and it provides the rest of their game with as good a foundation as you’ll get. If Lowe can find a way to get his strikers firing consistently they could be a real dangerous outlet for the remainder of the campaign.

“Stoke City started poorly and things are slightly better under Neil. The Potters may need some patience before they find some momentum, but they are in safe hands.

“This game will be tight and both sides will fancy their chances, but I think Preston North End will make this a long afternoon for the visitors.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Stoke City

1 of 12 Where did Preston North End finish in the 2015/16 season - their first back in the Championship? 10th 11th 12th 13th

Luke Phelps

“Things were looking up for Bristol City before their defeat v Bristol City in midweek. Still, I don’t think that defeat will take away from their current momentum and I think the Lilywhites will go into this one as favourites.

“Stoke however go into this one on the back of a big win against Sheffield United, and they’ve had a week-long break to prepare for this one as well.

“Neil knows some of these Preston players and he’ll know what to expect from the Deepdale crowd, so I think this one could play out as a score draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Stoke City