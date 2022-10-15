Wigan Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland

Wigan Athletic travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this afternoon.

The Tics have started life back in the Championship quite well, with their recent win over Blackburn Rovers propelling them to 9th in the table. Leam Richardson’s side have the ability to cause Sunderland problems and their confidence will be high going into today.

The game also sees a number of former Sunderland players return to the north east which will be added motivation for the Tics.

The Black Cats started the season well, but injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms has halted their progression slightly. Tony Mowbray is yet to find a proper solution to his strikerless squad, but the Wearsiders are still giving a good account of themselves.

Wigan Athletic team news

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones faces an extended period on the sideline following an injury picked up in training.

Gwion Edwards remains out following his Achilles tendon injury dating back to the first day of pre-season.

Elsewhere, Callum Lang is expected to be sidelined for this one through damaged ankle ligaments he picked up around four weeks ago.

Max Power is one yellow card away from a suspension upon his Sunderland return.

Wigan Athletic predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

McClean

Broadhead

Keane

Wyke

This XI remains unchanged from their midweek win over Rovers and chances are, unless forced to, Richardson will opt for the same group of starters who impressed last time out.

Four former Sunderland players feature in this predicted XI with another likely to be on the bench in Ashley Fletcher. It’ll be interesting to see how both groups handle the atmosphere later today and we should see an exciting game unfold at the Stadium of Light.

The game kicks off at 300pm this afternoon.