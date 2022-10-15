West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Reading with duo given the all clear

West Brom travel to Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom go into the game at Reading without a manager, and without a win in any of their last eight league appearances – the Baggies have won just one league game all season.

Richard Beale will lead West Brom into this one and he’ll be joined by club legends Chris Brunt and James Morrison on the sidelines.

Reading currently sit in 4th and could move into 1st place of the table with a win today.

West Brom team news

Beale said that his side have a clean bill of health going into this weekend, meaning that Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante should both be fully-fit after coming off early in the last outing v Luton Town.

Beale also says that Darnell Furlong isn’t carrying an injury despite his omission from the last two games.

Daryl Dike (thigh), Kean Bryan (ACL) and Semi Ajayi (ankle) remain sidelined.

1 of 10 How many points did West Brom claim in the 2020/21 Premier League season, which resulted in relegation? 24 25 26 27

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Kelly

O’Shea

Furlong

Yokuslu

Livermore

Wallace

Diangana

Thomas-Asante

Beale suggested that he won’t make any drastic changes to the side that drew with Luton Town last weekend.

A back-five seems the best bet for the Baggies and with Furlong fully-fit and rested, he could slot into that right wing-back position.

Elsewhere, Alex Palmer looks set to keep his place in goal after a clean sheet v Luton, with John Swift looking set to start on the bench after his poor season so far.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.