‘Brought back down to earth’ – Watford v Norwich City prediction: The72

Watford host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Watford come into this weekend’s tie with Norwich City off the back of two defeats after their winning start to the Slaven Bilic era.

It’s not the form many would have hoped for after their thumping win over Stoke City on the Croatian’s debut. They’re in for another tough test against Norwich City too, setting up for an intriguing encounter.

The Canaries are still in a strong position in 2nd place but QPR have closed the gap, moving level on points with Dean Smith’s side after their run of one win in their last four. Thankfully though, a blip for Sheffield United means they haven’t lost any ground on the top of the table either.

Norwich City could move to the top of the table with all three points, while the Hornets would close the gap to the play-offs with a win.

Here, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Watford just aren’t living up to expectations this season. Their potent-looking attack hasn’t had the impact many thought it would, with new signings struggling and inspiration lacking.

“It makes for a tough clash against Norwich City this weekend, and the Canaries should feel confident of a return to winning ways.

“They should be fired up and ready to fight for all three points after their loss to Preston North End last time out.

“I think they’ll have the firepower to make it three consecutive losses for Bilic.”

Score prediction: Watford 0-2 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“I thought Watford’s win at Stoke City looked too good to be true. Bilic has since been brought back down to earth and I’ve got very little hope for his side going into this one.

“Norwich will be desperate to return to winning ways after being beaten by Preston last time out, and a game against an out of sorts Watford side gives them the perfect chance to do that.

“It certainly won’t be easy for the Canaries but I think they’ll leave Vicarage Road with three points.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-2 Norwich City