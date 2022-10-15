Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic with attacker still sidelined and midfielder suspended

Sunderland welcome Wigan Athletic to the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats will be hoping this Saturday sees them pick up just their second home win of the season against Wigan Athletic.

The Tics seem to be finding their feet as the weeks go by and their win midweek against Blackburn Rovers will set them up nicely making the trip up to Wearside – Wigan Athletic have plenty of familiar faces who may feature for them against the Black Cats which could make this game a very interesting one indeed.

Sunderland team news

Dan Ballard remains out following the fracture to his foot that he suffered earlier this season against QPR.

Elsewhere, Ellis Simms returned to the grass on Thursday, but Saturday will likely come too soon for the Everton loanee.

Dennis Cirkin may have a part to play this weekend with Mowbray hinting at a more physical outlet, whilst Niall Huggins is set for a return to action for Sunderland’s U21 tonight after over a year injured.

Captain Corry Evans will miss this one through suspension with Luke O’Nien one booking away from missing out.

Ross Stewart remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Batth

O’Nien

Alese

Neil

Ba

Bennette

Pritchard

Roberts

Clarke

Summer signing Abdoullah Ba could make his first senior start replacing the suspended Evans. Ba would provide a bit of physicality in the middle that Sunderland otherwise wouldn’t get with someone like Elliot Embleton who is more of an attacking midfielder.

Jack Clarke found success in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City playing through the middle in the second half so there is a chance the former Tottenham Hotspur man will start as the striker.

Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette could make his first home start on the wing. The start may help him settle into the game easier, giving the hosts a better chance of success.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm this afternoon.