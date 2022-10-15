Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with defensive duo in line to return

Sheffield United host Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackpool make the trip to South Yorkshire to face table-topping Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Despite sitting in 1st place, the Blades have had it rough recently. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are winless in their last three league outings, losing twice whilst only scoring twice. It isn’t enough for them to lose their top spot though, and they will be determined to maintain that this weekend.

As for Blackpool, they find themselves in 19th place of the Championship table, but after drawing to Sunderland and beating Watford in their last two games, the Tangerines may go into this one with the belief that they can take advantage of Sheffield United’s poor form.

Sheffield United team news

The Blades have been hit with a flurry of injuries to star players in recent weeks, but some of the injured are starting to return.

Boss Heckingbottom has confirmed that Oli McBurnie is back and ready, but John Fleck needs more time to be back to the matchday squad despite returning to training.

Defensive duo George Baldock and Anel Ahmedhodzic are also back out on the grass, completing the wide set of good news for Sheffield United this week.

Sander Berge and Jayden Bogle are sidelined.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Baldock

Basham

Egan

Norrington-Davies

Doyle

Norwood

McAtee

Khadra

Ndiaye

Brewster

Baldock may return to the starting XI right away to somewhat solve some of the Blades’ defensive problems.

Elsewhere, James McAtee could make another start with Berge out until after the World Cup.

Heckingbottom’s options remain limited but his squad remains one of quality, and so he’ll go into this one confident of earning a win.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm this afternoon.