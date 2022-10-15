Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers with duo sidelined

Middlesbrough host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough have one win and one loss under interim boss Leo Percovich and they will be looking to build on their home victory with another when they face Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside later today.

The Teessiders sit in 21st position after 13 games played, winning only three during that time. They take on a Blackburn Rovers side who have incidentally lost more games than Boro, yet they have more than double the amount of wins as their weekend opponents.

A win for Middlesbrough could take them as high as 16th if other results go their way, whilst a win for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side could see them jump into the top six.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro have no new injury concerns to contend with and should have a relatively fully fit squad to pick from.

Darnell Fisher remains absent, and is expected to continue his recovery after his season-ending injury sustained in the summer of last year. Whilst centre-back Matt Clarke has missed the last two outings with a ‘slight injury’ according to journalist Craig Johns, but the nature of the injury and Clarke’s return date is unknown.

Star wing-back Ryan Giles was dropped to the bench for the defeat at Millwall and is likely to come back into the first-team fold, whilst there could be a place in the starting eleven for youngster Hayden Hackney, who was also dropped after an impressive full debut against Birmingham City the game prior.

Predicted XI (5-3-2)

Steffen (GK)

Jones

Dijksteel

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Crooks

Hackney

Muniz

Akpom

It is likely Hackney and Anfernee Dijksteel will come in to replace Riley McGree and Paddy McNair who were both substituted in the game at the Den last weekend. Both McGree and McNair haven’t impressed so far this season and so their place in the starting eleven is at risk.

Elsewhere, Giles should replace Marc Bola at left-wing back. The on loan Wolves man has been the standout player for Boro, creating the most chances and registering the most assists and so it seems strange to ever leave him out of the side unless injury occurs.

Steffen should continue in goal and Muniz and Akpom have formed a good partnership up front. It remains to be seen if they can turn that partnership into goals, starting with the visit of Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.