‘Back to winning ways’ – Reading v West Brom prediction: The72

Reading host West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

Rather surprisingly, the Royals are flying high this season, sitting in 5th place of the Championship table after 13 games.

However, Paul Ince’s side are without a win in their last two outings, drawing at home to Norwich City and losing away at QPR. So far though, Reading should be happy with where they find themselves as they continue to put up a strong fight in the second tier after staying up by just four points last season.

As for West Brom, they’ve had an extremely poor start to the new campaign, winning just one game as they sit down in the dumps in 22nd place. As a result, the Baggies sacked boss Steve Bruce this week.

Ahead of today’s game, a handful of our writers have revealed their predictions…

Callum Strike

“Reading are a frightening side this season. Paul Ince has really impressed me with how he’s transformed the side after last season’s shenanigans, and they’re playing some really lovely stuff.

“On the other hand, it’s just all going wrong at West Brom and Steve Bruce’s sacking was just a matter of time. A ‘new manager bounce’ scenario could be on the cards though with Richard Beale taking charge for this one.

“All things considered, I can only see this going one way – a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-0 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tough game for West Brom to go into without a permanent manager in place. I’m not expecting the club to have much of an uplift following Bruce’s exit, because the Baggies need someone with completely different ideas, and different players.

“Reading meanwhile will see this game as a great chance to get back to winning ways after their defeat v QPR last time out, and I think they’ll claim a fairly comfortable win here.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-0 West Brom